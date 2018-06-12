Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend a wedding together

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were seen attending a wedding together. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were seen attending a wedding together.

For the past few weeks, rumours of Priyanka Chopra dating Nick Jonas have been gaining momentum. The two have not commented on the relationship yet but it seems like the rumours aren’t affecting them at all as they continue to make public appearances.

The two have been photographed together on multiple occasions in the past few days and new photos of them attending a wedding together have emerged on social media. Priyanka and Nick, reportedly, attended a wedding in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Priyanka was dressed in olive green and arrived at the venue with Nick by her side.

Here are some photos of the two from the wedding:

+44 UHQs: June 9, 2018 – Nick Jonas attends a wedding with Priyanka Chopra and family in Atlantic City, NJ: https://t.co/p4XIy5aamw pic.twitter.com/nxXt6tFJfT — Nick Jonas News (@JickNonasNews) June 11, 2018

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra attending Rachel Tamburelli’s wedding in New Jersey. #NickJonas pic.twitter.com/GlAVKDZBFA — Nick Jonas Fandom (@NickJonasUPD) June 11, 2018

For the uninitiated, Nick Jonas is an American singing sensation who first shot to fame after he formed a music band with his brothers Joe and Kevin, collectively called the Jonas brothers.

Recently, Priyanka was embroiled in a controversy regarding her TV show Quantico. The episode ‘The Blood of Romeo’ sparked outrage among Indians for its storyline on Indians planning a terrorist attack in Manhattan and blaming Pakistan, days before a summit on Kashmir, reported PTI.

Later, ABC and Priyanka both issued apologies regarding the same. Priyanka took to Twitter and wrote, “I’m extremely saddened and sorry that some sentiments have been hurt by a recent episode of Quantico. That was not and would never be my intention. I sincerely apologise. I’m a proud Indian and that will never change.”

The channel ABC issued a statement that read, “The episode has stirred a lot of emotion, much of which is unfairly aimed at Priyanka Chopra, who didn’t create the show, nor does she write or direct it,” said Walt Disney-owned ABC in its statement.”

