Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas continue to fuel dating rumours

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas walked the red carpet at the 2017 Met Gala. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas walked the red carpet at the 2017 Met Gala.

The rumours surrounding Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ apparent relationship are getting fueled with every passing day and the two celebrities aren’t shying away from these rumours as they continue to comment on each other’s Instagram posts.

PC has yet again commented on Nick’s Instagram video. Recently, Nick posted a video on Instagram from his recent visit to Australia where he is waving with a koala bear. PC like the video and commented, “Who is cuter? Lol”

The relationship rumours first started after they attended the 2017 Met Gala together. Their recent outing on a yacht reminded fans of the 2017 outing but since then, the two have been spotted outside a restaurant and have posted comments on each other’s social media profiles.

Check out the screenshot of Priyanka’s comment on Nick’s post here:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have not commented about their relationship yet. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have not commented about their relationship yet.

On the work front, Priyanka is gearing up for the release of A Kid Like Jake where she stars alongside Jim Parsons and Claire Danes. She has also signed the Salman Khan starrer Bharat which will mark her return to Hindi cinema after 2016’s Jai Gangaajal. Priyanka will also be appearing in Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth starrer Isn’t It Romantic?

PC has been working relentlessly as a producer and has produced regional films like Ventilator and Sarvann. Her TV show Quantico was recently canceled by ABC after a three-season run. The last season of the show is still on air.

