Priyanka Chopra’s new Baywatch poster is not safe for work. Check the raunchy new poster here

It seems subtle is a word that is not part of Baywatch team’s dictionary. The R-rated film got into the spirit of things as it revealed a new poster to inform people that a new trailer is on the way. The poster does not have Priyanka Chopra, Zac Efron or Dwayne Johnson. What it does have is two balls and a surfboard. It leaves the rest to your imagination. Go ahead, think dirty.

But in case imagination fails you, Dwayne Johnson is there to explain things to you. Sharing the poster, Dwayne johnson wrote, “Because the climate is right for a good ol’ RATED R rescue can and beach balls shaped in the form of a penis and testicles joke. This WEDNESDAY we bring you the EXCLUSIVE WORLD PREMIERE of our brand NEW @BaywatchMovie trailer. #BayDay #BeBaywatch #BAYWATCH MAY 26th * For the record, my one ball is bigger than @zacefron’s.”

Zac Efron too shared the poster and captioned it, “It’s a hard job, but we’re the pair that can get it done. Got an all NEW @baywatchmovie trailer for you this Wednesday! 💪🏼😘☝🏼 #BeBaywatch.” As we said, subtlety is not their strong point.

Until now we have got hold of many posters and videos of Priyanka Chopra’s Hollywood project Baywatch. The team of the movie, including Dwayne Johnson and Priyanka Chopra, are building up the buzz to the film’s release this summer. From announcing the date of the release much in style to the posters and the short teaser trailers of the film, which give a sneak peek into the bromance of Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron and Priyanka’s best efforts to break the entertaining compatibility, all have left us on the edge of our seats.

Well, this is not the first time Zac and Dwayne have played on suggestive. In the previously released promo, Zac tore off his pants to unleash an American flag-themed bathing suit, when Dwayne asks him, “What are you wearing?” Efron quickly answers, “Freedom.”

Check out some other posters of Priyanka Chopra’s Baywatch:

Whaaat?!?! Our trailer is the #1 Comedy Trailer of the year? Thanks for the #Baywatch love!! Makes me want to slo-mo hug all of you. pic.twitter.com/V38dshDCcs — Zac Efron (@ZacEfron) December 20, 2016

The film which marks the Hollywood debut of Quantico star Priyanka Chopra is slated to release on May 26 this year.

