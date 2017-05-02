Priyanka Chopra’s Met Gala appearance in world’s longest trench coat will pop your eyes, see pics

Priyanka Chopra left everyone stunned as she walked the Met Gala 2017 red carpet in what appears to be world’s longest trench coat. Priyanka Chopra left everyone stunned as she walked the Met Gala 2017 red carpet in what appears to be world’s longest trench coat.

Trust Priyanka Chopra to make a statement every time she walks the red carpet on the foreign land. As if her Emmys and Oscar appearances weren’t enough treat to the eyes, the Bollywood star, undoubtedly India’s most successful entertainment export to the west, is at her top game at Met Gala 2017. The actor is already on a countdown to promote her upcoming film, Baywatch, which comes out in May 2017.

Making her debut at the annual fundraising event, which sees the who’s and who of Hollywood, Priyanka oozes confidence and flamboyance — both of which have by now become her middle name — as she walked the red carpet in a Ralph Lauren trench coat gown with a massive train, which apparently makes it world’s longest trench coat.

Looking edgy and bold, Priyanka once again proved that what she wears is incidental, it is her confidence that has taken her to America, to Hollywood and her victory march is far from over.

At the red carpet, the 34-year-old Quantico star posed with American musician Nick Jonas. Given the long train of Priyanka’s gown, the Jonas brother was visibly cautious not to step on it while posing with her.

International media and social media users alike were full of praise for Priyanka’s maiden show at the event, which was also attended by celebrities like Hugh Jackman, Pharrell Williams, Matt Damon, Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively along with husband Ryan Reynolds, Selena Gomez, Kendall, Kylie Jenner, Gisele Bundchen and husband Tom Brady, and Sophie Turner. Selena and boyfriend The Weeknd arrived hand-in-hand, making their red carpet debut appearance as a couple.

Here’s what foreign media is saying about Priyanka Chopra’s trench coat

Actually, this trench coat-gown by @RalphLauren on Priyanka Chopra is a weirdly great combo. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/bBZ8GQZsNT — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) May 1, 2017

Priyanka Chopra Slays in Trench Coat Dress With Longest Train Ever on 2017 #MetGala Red Carpet http://t.co/kZHRzcwdWA pic.twitter.com/vfJQG1rhWj — Us Weekly (@usweekly) May 2, 2017

.@priyankachopra is down in the trenches of the #MetGala…or trench coat, that is. Now THIS is a fashion moment! pic.twitter.com/LiEiIXDags — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) May 1, 2017

PRIYANKA. CHOPRA. **jaw drops** She is 🔥 E V E R Y T H I N G 🔥@priyankachopra #MetGala @GMA pic.twitter.com/N1ORvoXT8j — Tony Morrison (@THETonyMorrison) May 2, 2017

Everybody bow to Queen Priyanka.

