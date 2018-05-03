Priyanka Chopra on Meghan Markle’s royal wedding: I’m so happy for everything that’s happened to her

Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle have been close buddies for three years now. Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle have been close buddies for three years now.

Bollywood’s global icon Priyanka Chopra is known to share a close bond with soon-to-be royal Meghan Markle. The Suits actor is all set to tie the knot with Prince Harry, sixth in line to the throne, later this month. During her latest appearance at The Rachel Ray Show, Priyanka shared her excitement over Meghan’s impending wedding and how she still stays in touch with her.

When show host Ray asked her if the bride-to-be still uses her phone, Priyanka laughed and shared that she does and how she is a very normal girl. “I think she has a phone. She’s such a girl’s girl and I’ve known her for three years now,” Priyanka revealed. The Quantico actor also shared her excitement on Meghan marrying the prince.

“I’m so happy for everything that’s happened to her because I really feel like she’s one of those female icons that I feel could be a strong idol for girls around the world because she really cares about the world — really cares,” she said. “But she still texts a lot, which is great!” Priyanka signed off on a lighter note.

Priyanka also stopped by The Jenny McCarthy Show ealier and shared how Meghan is one of those who have a very great influence on people. “I think she was born to be a global influencer and this has given her the opportunity to do that because she’s always been someone who’s so aware and interested in the world. I met her three or four years ago and that’s what we bonded on, how much we feel like we can contribute to that as public people. And I really feel like that’s what she was born to do and I hope this gives her the opportunity to do that,” she said.

On the work front, Priyanka currently has two Hollywood projects in her kitty: A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic? Back home in Bollywood, she has been signed opposite Salman Khan in Bharat.

