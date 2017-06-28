Priyanka Chopra thanks Jimmy Iovine and Dr Dre for inspiring her towards an international career, see photo

Priyanka Chopra attends The Defiant Ones launch. Priyanka Chopra attends The Defiant Ones launch.

Priyanka Chopra made it big in the American television industry before her Hollywood debut in Baywatch opposite Dwayne Johnson. While everyone has been talking about her success and how she is ruling the global media, no one really know about who inspired her to move to the West. In a recent Instagram post, Priyanka credited Jimmy Iovine for her international career and Dr. Dre for helping her find her way in music.

Priyanka wrote, “Congratulations to you #JimmyIovine and @drdre for this incredibly inspiring show! The world will love your story! Jimmy Iovine was one of the first people to push me to explore boundaries internationally… I will always remember your faith and belief in me..even when I didn’t have any. So proud of you…And @drdre ,as we all know, is the boss and beginning of hip hop. My introduction to music as a teenager. This gave me major feels.. ! #thedefiantones @hbo #NYC”

The actor made her television debut in Quantico and went on to do two seasons consecutively. Her role as Alex Parrish was loved so much that she even won People’s Choice Award twice in a row. Beyond that, her popularity in the West was proved with her Baywatch appearance, in which she played a villain by the name of Victoria Leeds. While the film did not do well at the box office, her character was quite appreciated.

Now, the actor has bagged her next Hollywood film, A Kid Like Jake, for which she has already begun shooting in Los Angeles. As far as her Bollywood career is concerned, PeeCee is reading three scripts out of which one is said to be of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next based on the life of Sahir Ludhianvi.

