It’s a wrap on Priyanka Chopra’s schedule for Isn’t It Romantic. See photo

Priyanka Chopra shared a picture as she packed up the shoot of Isn’t It Romantic. Priyanka Chopra shared a picture as she packed up the shoot of Isn’t It Romantic.

Priyanka Chopra has finally wrapped up the schedule for her next Hollywood film, Isn’t It Romantic. The actor, who was shooting for the film in New York City, shared a picture with her co-star Andy Bovine, who wrote, “That’s a wrap on the homegirl @priyankachopra! We’re alike in so many ways but most of all we have the exact same lips. @isntitromanticmovie”

In response to Andy’s comment, Priyanka said, “Lol! Thank you @andybovine and oh our similarities! So much to say about that! Haha 😂This was so fun! Cant wait for the world to see how lovely this movie will be. @rebelwilson @straussschulson @liamhemsworth #Gina #Grant #simon and the entire team of #isntitromantic au revoir and I can’t wait to see you guys again. Much love ❤️”

Alongside Priyanka and Liam, Isn’t It Romantic also has Wilson, Adam DeVine and Betty Gilpin in the lead roles. If sources are to be believed, then the desi girl is playing a yoga ambassador in the film, and will also be seen shaking a leg with Liam Hemsworth. Well, that makes the project even more exciting as this would be the first time the actor would show her dancing skills to her Hollywood audience.

In her debut film, Baywatch, Priyanka was seen in the negative role of Victoria Leeds, but in her next two projects – Isn’t It Romantic and A Kid Like Jake – the actor will be seen in more positive characters.

Beyond films, Priyanka released her third single, ‘Young and Free’ in collaboration with Will Sparks. Talking about the song, Priyanka said in a statement, “I wrote this song at a very precarious time in my life. These lyrics were born from a need for freedom, whatever that freedom may mean to each one of us.”

