Priyanka Chopra is world’s second most beautiful woman, beats Angelina Jolie, Emma Stone

Priyanka Chopra stands on second position in the list of top 30 most beautiful women in the world. Priyanka Chopra stands on second position in the list of top 30 most beautiful women in the world.

Priyanka Chopra has become the second most beautiful woman in the world. According to a poll run by website Buzznet, Priyanka has got the maximum votes in their poll and has been placed on the second position. Beyonce has emerged as the most beautiful women in the world.

And here are the people that Priyanka has trumped to reach the second position — Angelina Jolie, Emma Watson, Emma Stone, Michelle Obama and Gigi Hadid among others. The 34-year-old actor took to Twitter and expressed her gratitude, “Thank u @BUZZNET and all who voted. @Beyonce is my number 1 too!!”

From being called Hollywood’s most bankable badass by a leading magazine to being among the top paid television actor, Priyanka has set the bar high, which others will find hard to break. People who have analysed her career graph, praise the actor for making smart career moves and moving to the west, right when she sensed that post-30 Bollywood might not have great work for her to offer.

Check out other celebrities who made it to the list of 30 beautiful women in the world:

Trade analyst Atul Mohan says, “She has smartly chalked out her career because once you’re above 30, you know your chances are bleak in Bollywood and you are very selectively chosen for a particular role or a film. So when Priyanka crossed the 30s, she started venturing out in Hollywood, did shows, cut albums and tried different things in the West and gradually she became stable. I’d say it was a very progressive and well-planned career strategy” as reported by HT.

Also read | Baywatch: Priyanka Chopra is up against Avengers, see pics

Priyanka rose to fame with her single – In My City and Exotic – post which she joined American series Quantico, as the lead actor. She won hearts of people with the portrayal of Alex Parrish. In two years of her television career, she has been recognised as Best Actor twice by the People’s Choice Awards. Now, the actor is prepping up for the release of her Hollywood debut with Dwayne Johnson’s Baywatch, in which she plays the villain’s role. The world is patiently waiting for the film’s release which is scheduled to land on May 26.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd