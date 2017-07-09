Priyanka Chopra is back on the sets of A Kid Like Jake, poses with writer and director. See photo

Priyanka Chopra on the sets of A Kid Like Jake. Priyanka Chopra on the sets of A Kid Like Jake.

Priyanka Chopra’s Hollywood project A Kid Like Jake is already keeping her fans on toes, who want to know everything about the actor’s life. While much has not been revealed about Priyanka’s character in the film, her pictures from the set are going viral. After some pictures of her first day appearance on the sets of the film, Priyanka’s perfect picture moment with director Silas Howard and writer of A Kid Like Jake, Daniel Pearle have become talk of the town.

A Kid Like Jake is based on the play written by Daniel Pearle, which tells the story of a young four-year-old boy, Jake who appears to favour Cinderella dresses and toys for girls. His parents, played by Claire Danes and Jim Parsons, hope to get him into an elite, New York City private school and can’t afford the hefty price tag. The school’s director, portrayed by Octavia Spencer, encourages them to play up their son’s interest in feminine things in hopes to land a scholarship.

Priyanka, earlier was seen walking the streets of Paris like a boss. She attended Parish Couture Week, and turned heads with her Mean Girls pose with her girlfriends. Recently, Priyanka also posted a video interview of her mother, who is busy promoting Purple Pebble Pictures production’s next Marathi venture, Kaay Re Rascala.

The 34-year-old actor is heading for the third season of her American television show, Quantico. Her last two seasons of the show were quite successful and made Priyanka a house hold name in the US as Alex Parrish. Now, her fans are waiting to know if the actor would be announcing her Bollywood project.

