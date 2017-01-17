Priyanka Chopra hopes Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron will come to India for Baywatch

Will Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron be here in India to promote Baywatch with Priyanka Chopra? Will Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron be here in India to promote Baywatch with Priyanka Chopra?

Last week in Mumbai, fans went fast and furious to see their favourite star Vin Diesel promote his film xXx: Return of Xander Cage with Deepika Padukone. That made us wonder will the other diva of Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra, also bring in Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron to promote her Hollywood debut Baywatch?

In an interview with DNA, the Bajirao Mastani actress said,”We are hoping so because we are doing a big promotional thing around the world and they know how important India is to me. We are having those conversations, but we haven’t started because it is not going to release until May. So, marketing will only start a few months before that. But the wheels are in motion.”

The report further mentioned about that their possible trip might see them visiting cities other than Mumbai, “No, not just Mumbai. I always tell them India is an experience and you have to be there at least a month. So everywhere from North to down south, because with every state, everything changes. The language, colours, clothes…. So they are very curious and most of them want to come down, but mostly they want to come when I am here.”

Priyanka Chopra is presently shooting for Quantico Season 3, an American FBI drama, where she plays Alex Parrish. She was recently also one of the presenters at prestigious Golden Globe award shows. Baywatch will be Priyanka Chopra’s Hollywood debut which is all set to release on May 19, 2017.

