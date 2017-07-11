Priyanka Chopra’s next Hollywood project titled Isn’t It Romantic? Here are all the deets

Priyanka Chopra’s Isn’t It Romantic? goes on floors. Priyanka Chopra’s Isn’t It Romantic? goes on floors.

After stealing the hearts of millions with her Hollywood debut Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra is yet again ready for her another international movie, Isn’t It Romantic?, alongside Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth. New Line Cinema has announced the start of principal photography for the romantic comedy, being directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson. Priyanka will be seen in the role of yoga ambassador, Isabella, while Wilson will play an architect Natalie from New York City.

Hemsworth stars as Blake, a handsome client with Adam Devine as Wilson’s earnest best friend, Josh. In the film, Natalie works hard to get noticed at her job, but is more likely to be asked to deliver coffee and bagels than to design the city’s next skyscraper. Strauss-Schulson is directing the project from a screenplay by Erin Cardillo, Dana Fox and Katie Silbrman, and Paula Pell. The film is set for a Valentine’s Day release in 2019.

The 34-year-old actor is also heading for the third season of her American television show, Quantico. Her last two seasons of the show were quite successful and made Priyanka a house hold name in the US as Alex Parrish. Now, her fans are waiting to know if the actor would be announcing her Bollywood project.

She will also star in A Kid Like Jake and while much has not been revealed about Priyanka’s character in the film, her pictures from the set had recently gone viral. Her pictures with director Silas Howard and writer of A Kid Like Jake, Daniel Pearle along with the first look pictures had become talk of the town.

