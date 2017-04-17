Priyanka Chopra gets emotional on her last official week in New York City

After winning hearts globally Priyanka Chopra is all set to return to India. After winning hearts globally Priyanka Chopra is all set to return to India.

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra is all set to return to India this week but the actress is a little upset as she has to bid adieu to NYC, where she has been living for the past one year.

Taking to Twitter, the 34-year-old star says she is dealing with ‘conflicted emotions’ as it is her “last official week in NYC”.

“Packing up the house is such a conflicted emotion! so many things pop out that you didn’t remember… Last official week in NYC until next time,” wrote the Bajirao Mastani actor.

Priyanka Chopra, who is popular in the west for her television show Quantico, wrapped up filming the second season of the American TV show last month.

There were reports that the actress had signed a contract with ABC studios and the Quantico producers, indicating a strong possibility of a season three for the show but official word on the same is still yet to come from the showrunners.

Priyanka will head to the US again in May for the promotions of her first Hollywood film Baywatch. The upcoming American action-comedy film will feature the Dil Dhadakne Do actor as the antagonist Victoria Leeds.

Directed by Seth Gordon, it also stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.

In India, Priyanka Chopra has started her own production house, Purple Pebbles Pictures which has till now produced regional films. The Jai Gangajaal actor made her debut as a producer with the Marathi film, Ventilator, that has won three National Film Awards this year. Later she will be producing a Punjabi film Sarvann, a Bhojpuri film Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai and a Sikkimese film Pahuna

