Priyanka Chopra features on Allure list, tells you to love the skin you’re in

Beauty is skin deep. While we have heard this often, Priyanka Chopra has gone out and proven it to the world. The Bollywood star who is now ruling the international arena has added another feather to her cap. The Quantico actor is among the 41 women to be listed by Allure in its April issue. The magazine has female stars talking about diversity and the politics of skin colour in beauty.

We have heard Priyanka open up about facing racism and challenges because of being Asian when she was in high school in the US. On Koffee With Karan, she even spoke about how she was treated in the first class lounge of the New York airport. She has gone ahead and put all of this in words for the magazine and said, “It’s so primitive that people are judged on the basis of the color of their skin. I mean, it’s skin. We all have it.”

Priyanka took to Twitter to share the cover of Allure. She wrote, “Wonderful to be included in this story @Allure_magazine. Thank you! #TheBeautyOfDiversity.”

Inside the Allure interview, Priyanka has been quoted, “Everyone in America wants to get a tan, and everyone in Asia wants to get their skin lightened. I straddle both countries. Girls there are told that they’re too dark or dusky and that lighter skin is better. Because I’m a darker tone, I had issues growing up as a teenager… I’ve achieved what I’ve achieved and skin color has nothing to do with it — in fact, it might have been an asset. I like the color of my skin very much.”

A screengrab of Priyanka Chopra’s listing in Allure magazine. A screengrab of Priyanka Chopra’s listing in Allure magazine.

The Allure list of 41 women also includes two others with Indian origin, author-model Padma Lakshmi and Canadian YouTuber ‘Superwoman’ and comedienne Lilly Singh. While Padma Lakshmi has said, “My skin is a map of my life,” Lilly shared, “The last time someone made me feel bad about my skin would be every single comment I get about my face makeup not matching my neck.”

Other names in the list are Eva Longoria, Tessa Thompson, Jessica Alba and Demi Lovato.

