Priyanka Chopra is finally in Baywatch’s poster and she is smoking hot

Baywatch released its first poster a few weeks ago but Priyanka Chopra was missing from the action. The poster had Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock, it had Zac Efron, it even had the red bikini-clad crew of Alexandra Daddario, Ilfenesh Hadera and Kelly Rohrbach. It also had Jon Bass, thankfully not in a bikini.

But India’s hottest export, Priyanka, was significantly missing. The buzz was that Priyanka’s badass villain Veronica would get a poster all her own. While that may still be in the works, Baywatch has dropped a July 4-themed poster where the entire cast is covered in stars and stripes. That is everyone other than Priyanka who stands out in a white dress.

Baywatch’s team also accepted that they forgot someone real important the last time. “Finally… We’re all in one frame! Ain’t no party like a beach party! #HappyFourthOfJuly #Baywatch @therock @zacefron @alexannadaddario @kellyrohrbach @ilfenator,” the caption of the pic reads.

Look out for the film, directed by Seth Gordon, to hit theatres in one year’s time.

The film’s cast has been more than generous in terms of sneak peeks. We have had the entire cast, including Priyanka, sharing pictures from the sets as well as candid behind the scenes. Here’s a look at the journey of Baywatch…

