Priyanka Chopra, Drew Barrymore, and Naomi Campbell love their lipstick, here is why. See photos

Priyanka Chopra, Naomi Campbell and Drew Barrymore celebrate National Lipstick Day on social media. Priyanka Chopra, Naomi Campbell and Drew Barrymore celebrate National Lipstick Day on social media.

It’s National Lipstick Day in the US and Priyanka Chopra is celebrating in the most appropriate way, by nailing her lipstick game. Posting a selfie in her Instagram story, she wrote, “Thank u @dilokritbarose for all the lipsticks on lipstick day! @narsissist.”

She also posted the same picture in her feed and wrote, “So that is some serious #Saturdayfeels kinda hair.. #carfiend ❤️😂🌸🕊look breakdown: confused about the vibe for the day .. #goingwiththeflo #oceanhair #naturecolouredhair #bestcoloristever.” Well, with her confused vibe and Saturday feels hair, the one thing that we can’t miss is her lipstick and she definitely looks dashing in the colour.

Even other Hollywood celebs are celebrating the day by posting pictures on social media. Actor Naomi Campbell shared a badass picture sporting red lipstick as she was lighting a cigarette, “#nationallipstickday 💋💋💋💋 @patmcgrathreal.” Charlie’s Angels star Drew Barrymore also posted a throwback picture on Instagram with the caption, “#nationallipstickday ever since I was a teenager, I loved the way lipstick made me feel. A pop of color on your mouth instantly makes you feel glamorous and confident. I love celebrating this. It’s so simple yet empowering.”

Decked up in white lingerie, bombshell Irina Shayk also shared her most favorite lip colour with her fans. “Happy National Lipstick Day, celebrating with my favorite @lorealmakeup,” she captioned her selfie.

Internet sensation Kim Kardashian who recently launched her own make-up line also put up a video and wrote, “Happy National Lipstick Day!!! Can’t wait for you to see my glam sesh with @patrickstarrr on his YouTube channel coming out next week! We are using the color Kimmie which is available now on kkwbeauty.com”

