Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone are at Oscars 2017 after-party and we can’t keep our eyes off. See pics

It is a dream come true. After weeks of will-they-won’t-they, both Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone are at the Oscars 2017. Alright, alright, they are not at 89th Academy Awards per se but at the Oscar after-party, also known as Vanity Fair Oscar after-party. But that’s incidental, isn’t it for the most important fact is that India’s most famous exports to Hollywood are at Hollywood’s biggest night of the year and they are both rocking it.

What’s more, both Deepika and Priyanka’s colour of choice for this Oscars bash is black. While Priyanka notched up hotness quotient again with her hair open and a glam black dress, it was Deepika who is really rocking it in a black-and-gold number. Both Priyanka and Deepika have had highly successful years. While Deepika’s xXx: Return of Xander Cage has emerged as the biggest hit of 2017, Priyanka snagged yet another people’s Choice Award for her performance in Quantico. She was earlier seen walking the red carpet at the 89th Academy Awards and also posed for a picture with her Baywatch co-star Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock. The two will be seen together in the film, based on the 90s hit TV series, this summer. Deepika was not a part of the Oscars 2017 ceremony. She had told indianexpress.com that she will not be walking the red carpet at Oscars.

Priyanka showed up in a Ralph and Russo gown, which looked futuristic and sexy in equal measures. The dress is said to be worth $5 million but Priyanka’s look was priceless.

Check out Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone’s picture from Oscars’ after-party:

Earlier, both Priyanka and Deepika were seen at pre-Oscars bash. The two also posed for pictures together sending their fandom into a collective bout of happiness.

