Priyanka Chopra collaborates with Will Sparks for her next single titled Young & Free

Priyanka Chopra is ready to croon again, and from what we know so far – it might be an interesting project for PeeCee. She is collaborating with Australian producer and DJ Will Sparks for her next single titled, “Young & Free”.

Priyanka took to her official Instagram account to post the same and wrote, “Something new, something different… yes, it’s my voice, but that’s not all… Stay tuned for the full story…. #YoungAndFree @will_sparks August 11th Spotify Pre-Save Link: http://mtl.fm/youngandfree.”

We wonder what Piggy Chops means when she says, “Yes, it’s my voice, but that’s not all.” What else could be new? The way Priyanka has taken over Hollywood with her performance, grace and charm has not happened before. Now, we wonder what the actor is going to do next. This would be her third song in English after In My City, Exotic and I Can’t Make You Love Me. She has also lent her voice for Hindi songs, and recently a Marathi song for her National Award-winning Marathi film, Ventilator.

In the meanwhile, reports suggest that the actor shot for a song in her next Hollywood film Isn’t It Romantic? starring Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth. She was also spotted shooting for A Kid Like Jake before, starring Jim Parsons and Claire Danes. She has a lot lined up in terms of work, especially with her production venture Purple Pebble expanding. She will start work on the next season of her television series Quantico, which is being aired on ABC.

She will also be the executive producer of a show based on the life of Madhuri Dixit, which is to be jointly produced by ABC Studios and Mark Gordon.

