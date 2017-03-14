Priyanka Chopra celebrates Holi with Jimmy Fallon, paints his show with Indian colours. See pics

Priyanka Chopra says she did not feel homesick after playing Holi with Jimmy Fallon. (Picture Credit: Just Jared) Priyanka Chopra says she did not feel homesick after playing Holi with Jimmy Fallon. (Picture Credit: Just Jared)

If last year, Priyanka Chopra celebrated Holi with her Quantico co-stars, this time she chose Jimmy Fallon to become her partner-in-crime on the festival of colours. Priyanka, who graced The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon for a second time, played Holi with the host of the show and left him surprised. It looks like Priyanka and Jimmy had a great time throwing some colours at each other. Taking to Twitter, PeeCee wrote, “This was so fun @jimmyfallon my fav part besides ur shocked face after I got u wit a big blob of face paint was @theroots playing #rangBarse” Sharing another picture of the host, she wrote, “And a happy Holi to u too @jimmyfallon im a little less homesick now! I got u good… again!!!”

The last time Priyanka appeared on the show, she won against the host in an apple-bobbing contest. The game involves sticking your face in a barrel and taking out apples only using your mouth. Whoever has the maximum apples, wins. And of course, our desi girl won, putting Jimmy in a state of shock.

The Quantico actor did not stop the celebrations there, she hosted a second Holi celebration with her family at her NYC home. She shared the picture and wrote, “Happy Holi with the family and team. The white in my house is all colourful now! #nycHoli #homesick,” she wrote on Instagram, adding, “Laughter is the best medicine!” Lacy Redway, the celebrity hairstylist, expressed her happiness about celebrating the first Holi with Priyanka. She wrote, “Celebrating my first #Holi 🎨in NYC with @priyankachopra @danasupnick .

Holi is a celebration In India known as a festival of colors . 💜💙💚💛❤️ #HappyHoli to you #priyankachopra”

Well, it seems the actor had a lot of fun celebrating Holi and spreading the Indian colours and love around. Priyanka is definitely placing India on the world map like never before. She is constantly working on how Indians or Bollywood films are perceived. She is taking over the West, becoming one of the most loved Asian actors. Well, her consecutive win at the People’s Choice Awards is a proof of that.

Even her Quantico stars are in awe of the actor. Blair Underwood went on to say that Priyanka never believes when he tags her as the star of the show (Quantico), “She downplays that she is the star of the show. We watch the show with her eyes. She is about her business and getting it done. I respect that. She, of course, has this huge Bollywood background. I always tell her she is so emotionally full because she trusts her emotions. She feels without an effort, and we feel her. She sets the tone every day.”

Even Dwayne Johnson had clearly expressed his fondness towards his Baywatch co-star. In an Instagram post he mentioned, “Every great story starts with a great villain… My sistah @priyankachopra is one of the biggest and most beloved stars in the world. When I asked her how she felt about playing opposite me as our main #BAYWATCH villain she simply said with a sly and seductively evil smile, “Oh you’re going down…” Cool is the rule, but sometimes bad is bad. Clearly we aren’t the only ones head-over-heels in love with this ‘Desi girl'” Beyond her American series, where she plays Alex Parish, PeeCee is also prepping up for Baywatch in which she plays the character of Victoria Leeds, the antagonist.

