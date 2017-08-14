Priyanka Chopra burns the dance floor with Jamie Foxx, post the wrap up of Isn’t It Romantic. Watch video

Priyanka Chopra danced with Jamie Foxx at an fund raiser event. Priyanka Chopra danced with Jamie Foxx at an fund raiser event.

Post the wrap up of her upcoming Hollywood film, Isn’t It Romantic, Priyanka Chopra took time out to unwind herself. The actor attended what it seemed like a party and danced with Hollywood star Jamie Foxx.

Jamie was performing on the stage when he invited Priyanka, and the moment she stepped on the stage, the energy level went up a notch higher. Priyanka’s moves, we bet, can make anyone go weak in your knees. But one thing is for sure, Priyanka was having a time of her life on the stage.

Priyanka was at a fund raiser event which was also attended by Robert Downey Jr. as well as Alicia Keys. The actor recently wrapped up the shooting for Isn’t It Romantic, which also stars Rebel Wilson, Adam Devine and Liam Hemsworth. Her co-star Andy Bovine shared a picture and wrote, “That’s a wrap on the homegirl @priyankachopra! We’re alike in so many ways but most of all we have the exact same lips. @isntitromanticmovie”

In response to Andy’s comment, Priyanka said, “Lol! Thank you @andybovine and oh our similarities! So much to say about that! Haha 😂This was so fun! Cant wait for the world to see how lovely this movie will be. @rebelwilson @straussschulson @liamhemsworth #Gina #Grant #simon and the entire team of #isntitromantic au revoir and I can’t wait to see you guys again. Much love ❤️”

Video: @priyankachopra on the stage with @iamjamiefoxx today at Ron Perlman’s apollo fundraiser. pic.twitter.com/KNsxiUjJbW — best of priyanka (@badpostpriyanka) August 13, 2017

Another video: @priyankachopra performs onstage with Jamie Foxx at the 2017 Apollo in the Hamptons event last night pic.twitter.com/Ry5em6ux1c — best of priyanka (@badpostpriyanka) August 14, 2017

Priyanka has also shot for A Kid Like Jake which also stars Jim Parsons, Claire Danes and Octavia Spencer. While there is no confirmation on the release dates of both the films, reports suggest that Isn’t It Romantic will arrive in early-2019 and A Kid Like Jake would head to theaters in 2018.

