Bikini, beaches and BFF – Priyanka Chopra is giving us perfect Baywatch feel in sun-kissed Miami. See photos

If you are waiting for May 25 to witness Priyanka Chopra redefining oomph and glamour in Baywatch, then rejoice as this piece of news will quench your desire to see the Bollywood actor in her sizzling avatar. No, the release date of Priyanka’s Hollywood debut has not been preponed, rather her pictures from the beaches of Miami are a visual treat for her followers. And giving company to PeeCee is her BFF Adriana Lima along with two other friends flaunting their perfect bikini bods. Several of Priyanka’s fan pages on the social media are flooded with her pictures having fun on the Miami beaches, leaving many jealous.

Priyanka is on a promotional spree for her upcoming release Baywatch in which she plays the main baddie. Her character of Victoria Leeds has a sexy face but some dark intentions too. And now going by her latest pictures we can say that PeeCee is on a roll. While Adriana sported a monochrome two-piece and completed her look with red lipstick and hooped earrings, Priyanka wore a blue bikini and made sure to cover her arms with a thigh length Khaki shirt.

In many pictures, we see Priyanka enjoying a ride on the back of her Baywatch co-actor and friend Adriana too. But the best sight is when our desi girl takes a dip in the ocean and whips her hair. The foreign media also reported that the Quantico actor was spotted cuddling Brazilian beauty Adriana, as they soaked up the sun on the beach.

See Priyanka Chopra and Adriana Lima’s beach photos

new: @priyankachopra hangs out with @AdrianaLima on the beach in Miami pic.twitter.com/JlQ9p6yR7N — best of priyanka (@badpostpriyanka) May 12, 2017

Life is not a photoshoot 🗣@priyankachoprapic.twitter.com/Fa4N9t19rg — best of priyanka (@badpostpriyanka) May 12, 2017

Priyanka also shared pictures on her social media from the reunion of the Baywatch team, though Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron were missing. Sharing a picture she wrote, “The #baywatch crew together at last. Missing a Certain @therock ❤️❤️💪🏽 @zacefron @ilfenator @alexandradaddario @kellyrohrbach @thejonbass.”

Priyanka Chopra meets her Baywatch team in Miami. See photos

Seeing Dwayne Johnson describing Priyanka as a perfect villain who owns her character Victoria Leeds with F-bombs (in Dwayne’s words), the way she is fluttering her eyelashes at Dwayne, her act with the gun and now these pictures from Miami, we must say Priyanka knows how to pull the audience to the theatres on May 25 when her Hollywood debut releases.

