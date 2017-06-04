Priyanka Chopra is twinning in her ‘perfect New York afternoon’ with Nicole Kidman, Kendall Jenner. See photos

Priyanka Chopra’s much awaited movie Baywatch is running in the theaters and she is being loved for her role of the hot villain Victoria Leeds. Priyanka Chopra’s much awaited movie Baywatch is running in the theaters and she is being loved for her role of the hot villain Victoria Leeds.

Priyanka Chopra is an international star now. She just made her big Hollywood debut with the recent released Baywatch. She also is a television favourite with the ABC series Quantico. So PeeCee surely has all the reasons to chill with Hollywood personalities. Time and again we see her posting photos about her exclusive meets with several celebs. In the recent post of Priyanka, we see her posing with Hollywood biggies — Nicole Kidman, Kendall Jenner, Keri Russell and Kate Mara.

Priyanka shared two pictures on her Instagram. The first one she captioned as, “A perfect New York afternoon with these lovely ladies @nicolekidman @katemara @kendalljenner #kerirussell,” and in the other one she is seen with Nicole. The picture caption reads as, “We got the memo.. lol @nicolekidman #twinning ️.” Priyanka seems to have had a good time with the actors, as she is all smiles in the photos shared. These actors attended the Tenth Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic recently, at the Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey.

The 49-year-old Big Little Lies actor Nicole Kidman looked pretty in white as she was joined at the event by Priyanka Chopra and Kate Mara. The polo event was organised to support Alicia Keys’ Keep a Child Alive charity which helps aid and support children and families dealing with HIV issues.

See Priyanka Chopra’s photos with Nicole Kidman, Kendall Jenner here:

Meanwhile, which she is playing in the film. The film featuring Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbach looked to bring back memories of popular American television series of the 90’s — Baywatch.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd