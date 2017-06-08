Priyanka Chopra on her Baywatch co-star: Dwayne Johnson exudes that one thing you need in a husband

Priyanka Chopra talks about being a Bond girl and her co-star Dwayne Johnson being the perfect husband material. Priyanka Chopra talks about being a Bond girl and her co-star Dwayne Johnson being the perfect husband material.

Priyanka Chopra’s Hollywood debut Baywatch might not have been well received at the box office, but what has remained the talk of the town is the kind of relationship she seems to share with her co-star Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock. Not just as an actor, Priyanka also lauds Dwayne for being a complete family man. In an interview to the Glamour magazine, Priyanka said that Dwayne is family oriented and he exudes the quality of being a perfect husband too.

“I definitely think he would make great marriage material because I’ve seen him with his family and I’ve seen him with his kids and I know how much of a family man he is. The one thing you need in a husband is honesty and trust and The Rock totally exudes that,” said Priyanka when asked whether she thinks Dwayne is a marriage material.

Priyanka played a villain in her Hollywood debut Baywatch. Her character of Victoria Leeds has gone well with her fans, who are now wanting to see her in more strong roles. When asked if she has ever thought of becoming a Bond girl, Priyanka said, “I am a big fan of the Bond franchise. I would like to play any character. I would love to play bond but I doubt that would happen in my lifetime. I don’t know if we are ready for it but it would be great to see a woman playing such an iconic characters as gender-less. In fact, my inspiration for Victoria was Bond villain.”

Check out Priyanka Chopra's video:

While speculations about her next project with Jim Parsons are rife, Priyanka confirmed of being in talks for three Bollywood films during the trip to India before the release of Baywatch. Now, the actor is back again in Mumbai and we cannot wait to know what she would be working on. As a producer, Priyanka’s Purple Pebble Pictures is currently working on Sikkimese film Pahuna, whose first look was unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival this year.

