Priyanka Chopra welcomes summer, starts Baywatch countdown with Glamour cover. See pic

Priyanka Chopra’s calendar is surely choc-a-block. She took a quick break from work and visited her home, India. She met friends, she partied, she promoted her upcoming Hollywood film Baywatch and she flew back to the US. The actor who recently wrapped up the second season of her American crime thriller, Quantico, will kick-off the international promotions of Baywatch from New York soon. But if you thought she might want to take some time off before she gets busy again, then you are mistaken. PeeCee is back to work, and now she has gone all summery in her latest appearance on the cover of a magazine.

There seems to be no international magazine left for Priyanka to feature on. And the latest one in the list is Glamour. But this time, the way our Bollywood star has been captured is tad different. No, she isn’t flaunting her oomph or curves. Rather the cover of this magazine is everything colourful, complementing Priyanka’s fun-loving personality. It is pleasing and the actor is showing her attitude in the best possible way.

Priyanka herself shared the cover picture on her Instagram profile, and wrote, “Hello Summer! Thank you @GlamourMag for a beautiful June cover! It’s a great way to kick of the official Baywatch countdown…25 days to go! #GlamourCoverGirl #BeachReady #BeBaywatch”

From the Oscars to the Grammys, Priyanka continues to conquer every stage she steps on. The star who has been living in the US, away from home for more than a year, however said she doesn’t really feel lonely in that part of the world. ““I am not at all lonely. I have incredible support, from friends, family and colleagues. That’s why I can do so many (things),” she said during an interview.

The 34-year-old actor says she knows there will be a time when things might go downhill, but she will continue to work as long as people want to see her. No wonder her hand are full right now, and the world is at her feet!

