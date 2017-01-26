Sleepy Priyanka Chopra and Baywatch co-star Zac Efron waiting for summer to come?

Baywatch actors Zac Efron and Priyanka Chopra have cosily tucked themselves away and decided to happily hibernate till winter goes away. Baywatch actors Zac Efron and Priyanka Chopra have cosily tucked themselves away and decided to happily hibernate till winter goes away.

Recent posters of Baywatch had quite the opposite slogan of what characters in Game of Thrones have been saying over the years. “Don’t worry, summer is coming,” read the posters of Baywatch but it looks like two of the film’s actors, Zac Efron and Priyanka Chopra have cosily tucked themselves away and decided to happily hibernate till winter goes away.

“So #tbt to #baywatch @zacefron “😎 and Advil/ LN was Mad Real… ”

Priyanka Chopra’s Hollywood debut, Baywatch is all set to release this summer and much like the actress we too hope Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson will come to India for the promotion of their film, just like Vin Diesel for xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

Baywatch will be a buddy comedy where Priyanka Chopra will be playing the role of a villain, Victoria Leeds. She may not have dominated completely on the trailers of Baywatch, but the actress promised that she is a big part f the film. And we all know with the minimum screen timing she received in Bajirao Mastani, the actress completely owned it.

Academy Awards have not yet announced their presenters for 2017, but we are keeping our fingers crossed for Priyanka Chopra who was selected to be a presenter last year.

The actress had been the presenter at other prestigious award shows like Emmy Awards and Golden Globe. Since the beginning of 2016, there has been no stopping the desi girl.

Priyanka Chopra’s last Bollywood work had been Jai Gangajaal after which she had set off for Quantico, an American television series based on FBI where the Dostana actress plays the lead role. Recently sources close to the actress had said that she received a hike in her salary for her role in the popular television show.

Baywatch is set to release in India on May 26.

