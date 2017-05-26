Priyanka Chopra’s Baywatch co-star Dwayne Johnson calls her sizzler, accepts Baywatch is ‘biggest, stupidest, grossest’

Our global star Priyanka Chopra’s debut Hollywood flick Baywatch has brought in a lot of praise for her role. Our global star Priyanka Chopra’s debut Hollywood flick Baywatch has brought in a lot of praise for her role.

Baywatch is yet to release in Indian on June 2 but but the film is now playing in theatres in the US. It has a star-studded cast with Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in leading roles, yet it is facing severe flak from critics all over. But for our global star Priyanka Chopra, this debut Hollywood flick has brought in a lot of praise. Her role is said to be ‘fun as the baddie’.

While the cast of the film Priyanka and Dwayne Johnson or The Rock is busy replying and tweeting about the film and their experience with it, he happened to confess about one of the nicknames that he has for Priyanka. And all this took place on Twitter.

This exchange of tweets started when a magazine tweeted, “#Baywatch villain @priyankachopra sizzles in every @baywatchmovie scene she’s in and goes toe-to-toe with @TheRock: http://bit.ly/2rAgR2d.” In reply to his post, Dwayne Johnson or The Rock wrote, “Ironically, “sizzler” was one of my many nicknames for my co-star @priyankachopra 😉🔥 What a bad ass. #Baywatch🔥.”

Post this, Priyanka too came with a reply and wrote, “Thank u DJ!Now let’s not give away all nick names u have for me!😂Good luck to us all for #BaywatchToday In a theatre near u @TheRock 💪🏽🙏🏼🤞🏼.”

Dwayne also accepted the reviews of Baywatch but with his own twist: “Biggest, stupidest, grossest and BEST summer movie” was the goal;). Thanks Estelle Tang & @elle_com! #Baywatch🔥🤙🏾

http://t.co/ZwALDaPVn6.” Priyanka also retweeted this.

See Baywatch stars Priyanka Chopra and Dwayne Johnson’s tweets here:

Ironically, “sizzler” was one of my many nicknames for my co-star @priyankachopra 😉🔥 What a bad ass. #Baywatch🔥 http://t.co/8AsbXP9D7N — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 25, 2017

Thank u DJ!Now let’s not give away all nick names u have for me!😂Good luck to us all for #BaywatchToday In a theatre near u @TheRock 💪🏽🙏🏼🤞🏼 http://t.co/kRDWiZNVsL — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 25, 2017

"Biggest, stupidest, grossest and BEST summer movie" was the goal;). Thanks Estelle Tang & @elle_com! #Baywatch🔥🤙🏾

http://t.co/ZwALDaPVn6 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 25, 2017

This is interesting and we would really like to know all that names that Dwayne Johnson had for his co-star. The film is based on the original Baywatch series which had David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson playing main roles.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra only survivor of shipwreck called Baywatch: US reviewer can’t get enough of Indian goddess

Well, while Priyanka seems to be really excited for the film’s release, we find a very reason for her to be so. A few US reviews of Baywatch that we came across have only good things to say for her.

It’s finally here! #Baywatch is now playing at theatres in the US… Watch now and tell me what you think! http://t.co/fAS9QcJ3QU pic.twitter.com/aR9qc1pGOT — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 25, 2017

Also see this latest photo shared by Priyanka Chopra with her Baywatch team:

IGN wrote, “The only other highlight is Priyanka Chopra as nefarious entrepreneur Victoria Leeds, who outshines pretty much anyone she’s in a scene with. Chopra’s engaging and interesting and is the only character that speaks with any kind of distinctive cadence, with the rest of the cast falling into the exact same pattern of delivery of their hackneyed gags. None of them are given much of anything to do, either.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd