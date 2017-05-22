Priyanka Chopra’s Baywatch gets ‘A’ certificate, CBFC allows it to retain bikini scenes, filthy language

Priyanka Chopra’s debut Hollywood film Baywatch recently had its premiere in Miami. Priyanka Chopra’s debut Hollywood film Baywatch recently had its premiere in Miami.

Priyanka Chopra is winning hearts all across, and it looks like the latest to join her list of admirers is the ‘sanskari Censor Board’, in a way. Those who were eagerly waiting for PeeCee’s Hollywood debut, Baywatch, to hit the screens but were equally concerned about it not getting the CBFC go-ahead, can rejoice. The film received the board’s clearance on Friday with an ‘A’ certificate’. The Censor Board has, however, recommended five cuts — one visual and four verbal — in the movie which also stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.

Baywatch is based on the popular TV show by the same name, which aired in the 90’s. More than its storyline, it is remembered for its red bikini-clad lifeguards and the slow-motion run of the actors on the beach. Now, according to a report in DNA, the film will retain its slo-mo iconic scenes, amid other things. That’s true, not even one beach shot has been chopped off.

DNA quoted CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani, “There was no rationale to cut the bikini images. For one, the series ran on satellite television in India for years and contained lengthy shots of women in bikinis. Secondly, Indian filmmakers really need to stop making such a big issue about bikinis. Go to Goa or Mauritius. The beaches are carpeted with women in bikinis. What is the big deal about such shots?”

Pahlaj Nihalani however explains why the board decided to cut down the language in the film instead. He said in the same report, “Baywatch is crammed with cuss words and filthy language. We deleted portions where we thought the smutty language was unnecessary. But we’ve allowed the bad language in several dialogues because we felt cutting them took away from the flavour and intention of the words. I’d like to stress that we’ve given an ‘A’ certificate, not just for the bikinis, but for the strong language as well.”

After ruling American television with her successful stint in Quantico, Priyanka Chopra is now eyeing for an eye grabbing Hollywood debut too. The Bollywood star plays the main antagonist Victoria Leeds in Baywatch. While the film’s initial trailers only showed her blink-and-miss moments, leaving her fans back home disappointed, the actor has always held that the movie will be a treat for everyone.

Needless to say Priyanka’s red carpet walks, appearances on every leading celebrity chat show and even the way she swept through the Baywatch premiere in Miami recently with her confidence and panache, this film is just another addition to her immensely increasing popularity on the international scene. And with the support of CBFC coming her way, everything is only turning right for her.

Baywatch releases in India on June 2.

