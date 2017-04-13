Priyanka Chopra bags another honour, to be on the Tribeca Film Festival jury

Priyanka Chopra will look after the 2017 Documentary and Student Visionary Competitions alongside Olivia Thirlby, Ryan Eggold, Brendan Fraser and Ileen Gallagher. Priyanka Chopra will look after the 2017 Documentary and Student Visionary Competitions alongside Olivia Thirlby, Ryan Eggold, Brendan Fraser and Ileen Gallagher.

Sky’s the limit for Indian actor Priyanka Chopra. The Quantico star has now been appointed as a jury member for the upcoming 16th edition of Tribeca Film Festival. The announcement was made on Wednesday that filmmaker Amy Berg, actors Zachary Quinto and Willem Dafoe, and TV producer Sheila Nevins, among others will also be on the jury panel, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra, who became a popular name in Hollywood after doing the lead role in TV series Quantico, will look after the 2017 Documentary and Student Visionary Competitions alongside Olivia Thirlby, Ryan Eggold, Brendan Fraser and Ileen Gallagher.

The winners of each category will be announced at the Tribeca Film Festival Awards ceremony on April 27 at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center. The festival, from April 19-30, will be hosted by Michael Rapaport.

Since 2016, Priyanka Chopra has been on the rise. She was one of the presenters at the prestigious Oscar awards and Emmy Awards in 2016. Later, she made it on the cover pages of several popular magazines. While some created controversies, others lauded her for her achievements. She made it to the cover of a special edition of the Time magazine in 2016 too, after being included in its 100 Most Influential People.

Back in India, Priyanka started her own production company – Purple Pebble Pictures, that mainly looks after regional films. Its debut project – Ventilator, starring Ashutosh Gowarikar and several big Marathi actors, won three National Awards this year. She is presently producing a Punjabi Film Sarvann, a Bhojpuri film Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai, and a Sikkimese film Pahuna.

Priyanka had won the Padma Shri in 2016. She also won the Best Actor (Female) National Award for her role in Fashion.

