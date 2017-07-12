Priyanka Chopra bonds with Rebel Wilson on the sets of Isn’t it Romantic. See photos

Priyanka Chopra plays the role of a yoga ambassador. Priyanka Chopra plays the role of a yoga ambassador.

Priyanka Chopra is all set to go big in Hollywood. After landing the lead role in ABC TV series Quantico, she worked in Baywatch alongside Dwayne Johnson which was her Hollywood debut. Piggy Chops has two big releases lined up in next two years. One is A Kid Like Jake with Jim Parsons and Claire Danes, and the second Hollywood project Priyanka Chopra is working on is Isn’t It Romantic alongside Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam Devine. The latter has just begun shooting.

New Line Cinema has announced the start of principal photography for the romantic comedy, being directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson. Priyanka will be seen in the role of yoga ambassador, Isabella, while Wilson will play an architect Natalie from New York City. Liam Hemsworth stars as Blake in the film, a handsome client with Adam Devine as Wilson’s earnest best friend, Josh. In the film, Natalie works hard to get noticed at her job, but is more likely to be asked to deliver coffee and bagels than to design the city’s next skyscraper.

As the details about PeeCee’s new project makes us excited, few pictures of Priyanka with Rebel Wilson is doing the rounds of fan pages from the film’s set.

The photos of the shoot are out and Priyanka Chopra seems to have established a special rapport with Australian actor Rebel Wilson known for Pitch Perfect musical comedy series of films. She was seen happily chatting with Wilson on the sets of the romantic comedy film. There were also a few shots of Priyanka with Adam Levine.

Isn’t It Romantic is directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson. It is set for a Valentine’s Day release in 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd