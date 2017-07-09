Priyanka Chopra and Dwayne Johnson’s Baywatch rises up the box office chart in Germany

Priyanka Chopra shared a video where Dwayne Johnson is seen thanking fans from across the world, including Germany and Mexico. Priyanka Chopra shared a video where Dwayne Johnson is seen thanking fans from across the world, including Germany and Mexico.

Priyanka Chopra and Dwayne Johnson’s Baywatch might have been panned by critics, but the movie notched up decent figures at the US box office. However, the film’s box showing pales in comparison to other recent Hollywood blockbusters including Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman. Baywatch, however, has been performing steadily in other countries and this is surely good news for the makers and its lead stars. Priyanka shared a video where Dwayne Johnson is seen thanking fans from across the world, including Germany and Mexico.

“Quick Saturday message to the country of Germany. I was just over there probably about a month and a half ago for Baywatch. You guys as always showed such tremendous love and support. I love you guys for that. The great news is that I heard Baywatch has been out in Germany now for five weeks. In the fifth week, we have moved up the charts. We stayed at number two which is amazing by the way, considering the number of new movies that have come up including Wonder Woman, Pirates of the Caribbean, Transformers. In France, the movie hovered at number 2 for weeks. They have a very sophisticated sense of humor. I don’t speak French. But I do kiss that way. I am quite good. Thank you guys around the world, Germany, Mexico, France and even here in the US. Thank you guys for your support. Go Baywatch,” Dwayne said in the video.

Priyanka reshared Dwayne’s post and wrote, “Nice surprise.Thank you, GERMANY. After 5 weeks, #Baywatch moves up the international charts!? Crazy sauce. This kind of global success for a lil’ R-rated, raunchy comedy is very rare in Hollywood. We make movies for the world to enjoy.. so thank you world for enjoying our lil’ beach raunchy romp. Love U back Germany. And Mexico. And France. And everywhere else I’m not mentioning because I have to go back to working out and a brother can’t lose his pump.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd