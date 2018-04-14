A Kid Like Jake trailer: Priyanka Chopra plays a friend to Claire Danes and Jim Parsons

A Kid Like Jake is Priyanka Chopra second Hollywood film. A Kid Like Jake is Priyanka Chopra second Hollywood film.

After playing an antagonist Victoria Leeds in her first Hollywood outing Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra is all set to feature in Silas Howard’s A Kid Like Jake. The first trailer of the movie has been released and just like the first trailer of Baywatch, here too the Indian global star has a blink and miss appearance. Priyanka essays the role of Amal (friend of Alex) in the movie which has Homeland star Claire Danes (Alex) and The Big Bang Theory actor Jim Parsons (Greg) in the lead roles. The film is a story about a four-year-old kid Jake (Leo James) whose gender identity is a concern for his parents. He is fascinated more by fairytales than the toy-cars and is intrigued to know, “why boys can’t wear a skirt”.

In the trailer, the school counselor played by Octavia Spencer establishes in the first 20 seconds that Jake is a unique child who likes doing things his own way. Jake’s parents Alex and Greg, like any other parents, are on a spree to find the best school for their kid when they are told by Judy to talk about Jake’s “gender-expansive plan”. It is after her suggestion that this Brooklyn couple rethinks about their role as parents.

The movie is directed by Silas Howard who has also directed the 2015 Amazon original series Transparent which revolved around the story of a transgender parent. Apart from Claire Danes, Jim Parsons and Priyanka Chopra, the film stars Octavia Spencer, Amy Landecker, Ann Dowd and Aasif Mandvi. The script of A Kid Like Jake is penned by Daniel Pearle who has written a play with the same name.

I’m so excited to show you all the official trailer for #AKidLikeJake…with brilliant performances by my colleagues. This is a timely story about acceptance and truly seeing your loved ones as they are. In select theaters June 1st! Watch the trailer: http://t.co/nWSalWGe1n — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 13, 2018

Here are a few stills from the trailer of A Kid Like Jake

Earlier in the year, Priyanka was seen promoting the film at Sundance Film Festival with the other cast. She posted photos of herself with her co-actors on her Instagram profile. When the film was selected for the Sundance Film Festival, Priyanka expressed her feelings about starring in the movie as she then tweeted, “When I read the script of #AKidLikeJake, I knew immediately that this was a story I had to be a part of… A story that needed to be told and seen..”

A Kid Like Jake marks as Priyanka Chopra’s second Hollywood film.

