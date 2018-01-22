Photos: Priyanka Chopra promotes her next Hollywood film A Kid Like Jake at Sundance Film Festival

Priyanka Chopra with Jim Parsons, Octavia Spencer, and others at Sundance Film Festival. Priyanka Chopra with Jim Parsons, Octavia Spencer, and others at Sundance Film Festival.

Priyanka Chopra has become a global star in almost no time. After starring in ABC series Quantico in a lead role, she has two Hollywood films in her kitty and in both of them she stars with bigwigs of American film and television industry. When she left abroad from Indian shores, she was one of the biggest actors in Bollywood and had worked with the biggest studios and filmmakers in the business.

While Priyanka’s character in Quantico Alex Parish was the one that made her a household name in the US, her upcoming films might just make her one of the most famous actors in Hollywood. She had also gained fame with her work in Baywatch alongside Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. Indian actors have worked in Hollywood before, but Priyanka may be the only one who is authentically Hollywood now.

At the ongoing Sundance Film Festival, Priyanka was seen promoting her upcoming film A Kid Like Jake with the cast. She posted photos of herself with her co-actors on her Instagram profile. Apart from Priyanka Chopra, the cast includes names like Homeland star Claire Danes, The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons, and Octavia Spencer who was last seen in The Shape of Water. The film, directed by Silas Howard who is known for his work on acclaimed Amazon Prime Video series Transparent, is scheduled for a premiere at the festival tomorrow. Here are all the photos.

Priyanka Chopra has also spoken extensively on issues that are plaguing Hollywood and film industry in general. Though her fans in India await to see her back on the Bollywood screens, she is clearly meant for bigger things.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd