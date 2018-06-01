Priyanka Chopra is proud to be a part of A Kid Like Jake

Priyanka Chopra in a still from A Kid Like Jake. Priyanka Chopra in a still from A Kid Like Jake.

Indian actor Priyanka Chopra says she is proud that she could be a part in sharing the “incredible story” of her latest release A Kid Like Jake with the world. The film released on Friday and Priyanka congratulated her entire team on Twitter.

“Huge congrats to my #AKidLikeJake family – my supremely talented co-actors, Silas, our producers, and crew, who poured their hearts into this film. I’m so proud that I could take part in sharing this incredible story with the world. 🌈,” Priyanka tweeted.

Huge congrats to my #AKidLikeJake family – my supremely talented co-actors, Silas, our producers, and crew, who poured their hearts into this film. I’m so proud that I could take part in sharing this incredible story with the world. 🌈 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 1, 2018

A Kid Like Jake is based on Daniel Pearle’s celebrated Lincoln Centre play by the same name. The story follows the life of Alex and Greg Wheeler. They have high hopes for their son Jake, a bright and precocious four-year-old who happens to prefer Cinderella to GI Joe. It also stars Jim Parsons, Octavia Spencer and Claire Danes among many others.

Recently, Quantico, the ABC thriller series that Priyanka Chopra was headlining, was cancelled by the network after its third season owing to low ratings. Apart from A Kid Like Jake, Priyanka will also star in another Hollywood project, Isn’t It Romantic?, alongside Rebel Wilson, Adam DeVine, Liam Hemsworth and Betty Gilpin. The film is directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson and is a romantic comedy.

Also read | All the times Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas set tongues wagging

Apart from showbiz, Priyanka is also involved in humanitarian work. She has been associated with UNICEF and has been a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador twice, once national and once global. She was recently seen in a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox’s Bazaar, Bangladesh. She also made appearances in the royal wedding between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of British royal family and also Cannes Film Festiva 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App