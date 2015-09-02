Pressure to please as Spider-Man frustrated Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield, who wore the Spider-Man mask for two “Amazing Spider-Man” movies, says the pressure “to please everyone” as the superhero was frustrating. (Source: Reuters)

Andrew Garfield, who wore the Spider-Man mask for two “Amazing Spider-Man” movies, says the pressure “to please everyone” as the superhero was frustrating.

Garfield’s performance as Peter Parker/Spidey and his real chemistry with Emma Stone were praised but the actor feels it was challenging to get things right, reported Entertainment Weekly.

“The pressure to get it right, to please everyone… It’s not going to happen. You end up pleasing no one, or everyone just a little bit. Like, ‘Eh, that was good.’

“(The films are) mass-marketed, like ‘We want 50-year-old…men to love it, gay teenagers to love it, 11-year-old girls to love it. That’s canning Coke.” he said.

The 32-year-old actor’s run as Spider-Man did not go as planned, but that will not stop him from taking up high-profile projects in the future.

“I was well up for the challenge, and I still am. I’m not going to shy away from something that a lot of people are going to see,” he said.

