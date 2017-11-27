Rebel Wilson opens up about her defamation case. Rebel Wilson opens up about her defamation case.

Hollywood actor Rebel Wilson, who won a defamation case earlier this year, has explained how hard it was to have her reputation questioned after being falsely accused of being a serial liar.

In an interview with a leading entertainment channel, the Pitch Perfect star described the shock and hurt of being portrayed as a liar and a fraud in a series of magazine articles that almost destroyed her career just as it was taking off.

She said, “I went from this girl who has just worked her absolute a** off to get where she was to just being torn down in a second, in a 24-hour period. People were calling me a liar and a fake and for someone like me pride herself on being very candid and authentic, it was just probably the most devastating thing they could have said to me.”

Wilson also shared that she did not lie about her age, but rather chose to not reveal it, and also did not lie about her name, saying she legally adopted the family nickname Rebel in 2002.

“It’s very, very stressful when you become the centre of a scandal. And it was so salacious. People were like, ‘She’s fabricating her own life to make it’,” noted Wilson.

At the time, Wilson had just appeared in ‘Pitch Perfect’, a film about a college a cappella group that shot to number one at the box office.

The 37-year-old said she thought her years of hard work had paid off.

She explained, “Seventeen years of hard work is now finally gonna pay off. Oh, my God, you’re gonna get so much, it’s gonna be awesome.”

Bauer is expected to appeal the amount of damages they have to pay out, which is the highest defamation payout in Australian history and at least twice the amount awarded in past defamation cases in the country.

Wilson also revealed she was planning to donate her record payout to charity.

After the ruling, Wilson had tweeted, “I’m looking forward to helping out some great Australian charities and supporting the Oz film industry with the damages I’ve received. Also looking forward to getting back to my career and entertaining everyone!”

On the work front, Wilson will appear in the third installment of the popular Pitch Perfect franchise, which is slated to hit cinemas on January 1, 2018.

