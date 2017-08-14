Pitch Perfect actor Anna Kendrick hints at fourth installment?

Anna Kendrick says she could work forever on Pitch Perfect series. Anna Kendrick says she could work forever on Pitch Perfect series.

Actor Anna Kendrick talks about her upcoming film, Pitch Perfect 3 and hints that there could be more Pitch Perfect movies in the pipeline because she and her fellow teammates adore the franchise. The 32-year-old star says she loved shooting the musical films alongside her co-stars, which include Brittany Snow, Hailee Steinfeld, Anna Camp and Rebel Wilson, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Asked if there could be another film after the upcoming Pitch Perfect 3, Kendrick said, “Hell, yeah. We’d do them forever. It’s totally like summer camp. We spend every waking moment together. We’re shooting together constantly, we’re in the hair and makeup trailer together and when we’re not shooting, we’re in a green room together.”

Talking about the upcoming Pitch Perfect franchise, she says that the director tries to explore relevant emotions through these movies. She says, “These movies are so good at capturing relevant moments that happen to all kids.” She adds. “In this case they’re heightened and absurd, but most people’s first years out of school are a pretty bleak reality check, and that’s where we pick up the story in this movie.”

However, we will also like to point out how in April, the film’s screenwriter Kay Cannon had went on record to say that the third installment is the last one in the series. She tells E!, “I think they just know. I had the feeling when I visited set, it was like they were full of tears and like, ‘How much longer can we be singing A Capella?’”

Pitch Perfect 3 hits movie theaters on December 22.

(with PTI inputs)

