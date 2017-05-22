Pirates of the Caribbean actor Orlando Bloom: I want to be part of the right superhero film

Orlando Bloom is reprising his role as the pirate Will Turner in Johnny Depp’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge. Orlando Bloom is reprising his role as the pirate Will Turner in Johnny Depp’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge.

He has played eccentric characters like a pirate and an elf in movies, but strangely Orlando Bloom is yet to don a superhero suit and the actor says he is ready to tackle the genre provided it is the right kind of role. Bloom is best known for Hollywood franchises like The Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean.

“When it comes to superhero movies, I would love to do the right kind, that would be fantastic. There are a couple of characters that are really interesting but I have not been open to any of that stuff. It is really about timing,” Bloom told PTI in an interview here.

The 40-year-old British actor says since he has been associated with two of the most popular film franchises, people may find it difficult to accept him in a superhero movie.However, he called the idea of starring in a superhero series as fantastic.”I think when you had two big franchise successes like I have, you become very identified with something. Then it is sometimes hard for people to envision you doing other things. ”

Since I finished Pirates, I did Romeo and Juliet on Broadway, some smaller movies that I wanted to try and have a performance piece. Some of them worked, some did not but I had great experiences working in them.”

He may not have played one yet but superheroes did have a big influence on Bloom in his early years as he says it was his obsession with Superman that inspired him to become an actor.

“When I was a boy, I was obsessed with Superman and Indiana Jones. When I realised that Superman was an actor, I thought ‘oh my god I can be an actor then I can be anything I want. I can live the life of all these characters’.” Bloom says in his 23-year-old film career, he has been fortunate to have had the opportunity to work on big projects such as Kingdom of Heaven and Troy.

However, he believes his best is yet to come as the 40s is often considered the best phase of an actor’s life.

“I look at my peers and I see that a lot of them have been acting in movies since they were nine like Leo (Leonardo DiCaprio). I started working when I was 21. I just happened to work in some really big films where I was really exposed. “In terms of the amount of work I have done, I still have a lot to do. I am 40. I am in the most interesting phase of my life. Most actors did their interesting work in this stage of their life. I am looking for those performance pieces.”

The actor is reprising his role as a pirate Will Turner in the new film Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge. This is his first appearance in the franchise since 2007 film At World’s End. Brenton Thwaites plays his son, Henry Turner, who tries to find a way to break a curse and reconnect with his father. Bloom says though it is a cameo, he really got excited to rejoin the series when he got a call from the makers.

“I am a father now myself, so it was nice to play a father. I had a rich understanding of what it is. Weirdly when you have just two scenes, it is quite a pressure to get it right. I only have little moments to explain those stuff. I thought the way they described the character’s comeback made sense.”

The fifth film of the Disney franchise has been directed by Joachim Ronning and Espen Sandberg. Also starring Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush, Javier Bardem, Brenton Thwaites and Kaya Scodelario, the film releases this Friday.

