Pirates Of The Caribbean actor Kaya Scodelario refuses to pay sick granny’s bills

Pirates Of The Caribbean actor Kaya Scodelario has reportedly come under fire from her family after she refused to fund care for her ailing grandmother Inez Rosemary. According to a report in The Sun newspaper, the Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales actress has been branded heartless for leaving the family to ‘pull together’ to pay for Rosemary’s care after a series of heart attacks, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The report claims that the Britain-born actress, who was reportedly paid 1.5 million pounds for her role in the successful film franchise, has also had her act of refusal branded as ‘unforgivable’ by her great aunt Fabiana Moraes.

Moraes said: “I am disgusted that Kaya could just turn her back on her grandmother when she most needed her. Inez has done so much to help her and her mother, Katia. So we just couldn’t believe it when they said no. In the end the family had to pull together.

“I just wish Kaya could see what Inez is going through and reconsider her attitude. To abandon her grandmother at a moment like this is unforgivable. I think the money has gone to her head, and she has forgotten where she came from. She doesn’t want to be associated with poor people like us any more.”

Scodelario’s mother Katia was born and raised in Brazil before moving to London and marrying her father Roger Humphrey – a union which dissolved a year later, reports dailymail.co.uk.

