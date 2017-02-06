Pirates of the Caribbean 5 trailer: Jack Sparrow faces a deadly combo. Watch video

Pirates of the Caribbean 5 trailer: Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean. Pirates of the Caribbean 5 trailer: Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean.

At the onset of Johnny Cash’s ‘Ain’t No Grave,’ when the strumming gets more intense and beats would start ringing in your head, is when you assimilate how surrealistically morbid makes Captain Salazar and Captain Barbosa’s deadly combination in the new chapter of the Pirates battle.

For the love of the old enemies Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (The Revenge of Salazar in some countries) gives us a glimpse of devilish power that seems unconquerable giving nightmares even looking at the beasts of the new dead.

The new Super Bowl trailer for the fifth part of Pirates is no less grand than the previous stories. Barbosa (Geoffrey Rush) of the Black Pearl searching for his eternal arch nemesis and Salazar (by Javier Bardem) on the prowl with his horde of undead zombies, who run on water, for the blood of “the Captain of the sea” is a new level of war at sea.

Only now we see Johnny Depp playing Captain Jack Sparrow in the last few seconds, filled with muck and the usual dose of his nonchalant wit and a bottle of rum in his hand. The story is also the return of Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) joining the battle.

The fifth movie in the franchise has new entrants Kaya Scodelario and Brenton Thwaites. The film is being helmed by co-directors Joachim Ronning and Espen Sandberg. The biggest addition to the film is, of course, Beatle’s Paul McCartney whose role isn’t specified yet.

Watch new trailer here:

The film is set to hit the screens on May 26 in the US. While the last teaser trailer was filled with Zimmer, the ‘Ain’t No Grave’ is ain’t that boring too!

