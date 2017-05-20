Pirates of the Caribbean 5: Arshad Warsi is happy to dub for Johnny Depp’s movie

Arshad Warsi: I don’t think I will do a two-minute role in Hollywood film. Arshad Warsi: I don’t think I will do a two-minute role in Hollywood film.

Actor Arshad Warsi, who was set to work with Johnny Depp in Mira Nair’s Shantaram, is not upset that the film is not happening, but is rather happy that he got to dub for the Hollywood star’s upcoming movie Pirates of Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge.

“I have not met him. But we were this close working together for a film but that did not happen. It was for Mira Nair’s ‘Shantaram’. What is suppose to happen will happen what is not suppose to happen will not happen. I don’t rack my brains a lot about these things. If not acting with him I have got to dub for his film and it’s great,” Arshad told PTI.

Arshad has dubbed for Depp’s character of Captain Jack Sparrow in the Hindi version of the fifth instalment of “Pirates of the Caribbean” film. Arshad, who is a self-confessed fan of the film franchise, says he was super-excited when he was offered the dubbing role.

“My manager was asked if I will dub for this film or not. I initially said no to it as I felt there was no need for it (dubbing). I did not want to dub for anybody else. Out of curiosity I asked for whom I have to dub when I learnt it is for Johnny Depp’s character – Jack Sparrow for the film ‘Pirates of Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge’ I was up for it,” he adds.

Arshad thinks the character, played by Depp, has become an iconic one but it was difficult for him to dub. “It’s such an interesting character. In the fifth part of the film, he is either heavily drunk or is in a hungover. For me to dub for a character like this (of a drunkard) was difficult. To add humour to it by way of dialogues and make it funny is not easy it was challenging,” the actor adds.

Also Read: Dangal propels Aamir Khan to get over 5 lakh followers on Chinese social media

Ask him if he would be open to act in Hollywood films, he says he isn’t keen on doing cameo appearances. “I don’t think I will do a two-minute role in Hollywood film. I might do it here for friends. I do like Hollywood films and the way the films are shot there. It’s thoroughly entertaining. But I don’t want to play a stereotypical Indian or Pakistani character who says two lines. If there is solid substantial role then yes,” he says.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now