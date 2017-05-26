Disney CEO Bob Iger says hacker threat about Pirates Of Carribean being stolen was a hoax

Disney CEO Bob Iger has confirmed that the threat by hackers to release Pirates of The Carribean, was a hoax. Disney CEO Bob Iger has confirmed that the threat by hackers to release Pirates of The Carribean, was a hoax.

Disney CEO Bob Iger has confirmed that a threat by hackers to release one of their latest films was probably a hoax. Earlier this month, reports surfaced that hackers had stole Disney’s upcoming film Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, threatening to release the film online if a demand for ransom was not met.

“To our knowledge, we were not hacked. We had a threat of a hack of a movie being stolen. We decided to take it seriously but not react in the manner in which the person who was threatening us had required,” Iger said in an interview with Yahoo Finance. “We don’t believe that it was real and nothing has happened,” he added.

The unidentified hackers had demanded that Disney pay a ransom, in the untraceable bitcoin crypto-currency, or else they would release the purloined movie in five-minute chunks. According to Bob Iger, Disney refused to pay anything. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales released today.

Word of the threat leveled at Disney came just three weeks after 10 episodes of Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black season five were stolen by a hacking ring — which subsequently did release them on piracy networks after the company did not cave in to the extortion demands. That same group also claimed it stole at least three dozen additional TV shows and movies.

The most devastating hack against a movie studio came against Sony Pictures Entertainment in 2014, when attackers employed by the North Korean regime took down the majority of Sony’s computer infrastructure, and stole and released internal company emails and unreleased movies. The government was retaliating for the studio’s comedy film “The Interview,” which involves the assassination of the country’s dictator by two TV journalists who are recruited by the CIA as spies. Michael Lynton, who was CEO of Sony Pictures at the time, recalled last week at a conference that he wasn’t sure if the studio would survive the attack.

