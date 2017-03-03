Pirates of Caribbean 5 trailer: Mohenjo Daro’s flying crocodile just lost out to ghost sharks, watch video

Hollywood can always go one-up on Bollywood and the flying crocodile has met his match in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ ghost sharks. Hollywood can always go one-up on Bollywood and the flying crocodile has met his match in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ ghost sharks.

When Hrithik Roshan’s Mohenjo Daro’s trailer landed, all the spotlight went to… yes, the flying crocodile! But guess Hollywood can always go one-up on Bollywood and the flying crocodile has met his match in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ ghost sharks. So, you would ask, what makes this Hollywood shark better than our desi crocodile? The answer is, it is a ghost shark! An undead shark is always cooler and hell, Hollywood got more buck to spend on CGI! So, we had only one magarmach (Bollywood got only so much budget) but they’ve much sharks!

We are so impressed with the flying undead sea monsters that we are giving them pride of place in a trailer filled with creepy moments, including — wait for it — Johnny Depp’s new face. The franchise’s Captain Jack Sparrow just got a facelift thanks to CG. There is an undead Javier Bardem too, busy chewing the scenery as Captain Salazer. So impressive is this villain that the film’s British title will be Pirates of Caribbean: Captain Salazer’s Revenge.

Watch | Pirates of Caribbean 5 Trailer # 3 (2017) Dead Men Tell No Tales, Disney Movie

And post this, see Pirates of Caribbean 5’s Mohenjo Daro’s flying crocodile connect:

Directed by Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg, the film stars Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Javier Bardem and Geoffrey Rush. The film finds Sparrow again down on his luck. And for once, Jack Sparrow has done something far worse than just stealing the bad guy’s ship. He destroyed Salazer’s world and left him for dead. But knowing the Pirates universe, people have a habit of coming back to life. So, when the ghost sailors led by the terrifying Captain Salazer escape from the Devil’s Triangle bent on killing every pirate, they are actually looking for just one — Jack Sparrow.

Also watch | Pirates of Caribbean 5 Trailer # 1 (2017) Dead Men Tell No Tales

Also watch | Pirates of Caribbean 5 Trailer # 2 (2017) Dead Men Tell No Tales

Jack’s only hope of survival lies in the legendary Trident of Poseidon. To get his hands on it, he forges an alliance with Pirates newbie Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario), a brilliant and beautiful astronomer, and Henry (Brenton Thwaites), a Royal Navy sailor. Now, that never ends well for our indomitable pirate.

Pirates of Caribbean 5 will release in May. We bet this one will have a bite.

