Pierce Brosnan was frustrated with his James Bond films

Pierce Brosnan said that he wishes the plots weren’t so outlandish Pierce Brosnan said that he wishes the plots weren’t so outlandish

Hollywood star Pierce Brosnan says he was frustrated that his James Bond films wasn’t “gritty and real”.

The 63-year-old actor portrayed the spy in four films – Goldeneye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World is Not Enough and Die Another Day.

In an interview with Total Film magazine, he said that he wishes the plots weren’t so outlandish, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: “There was a certain frustration within me as the films went on, as I could see the world happening around me and the movies … I wanted Bond to get a little more gritty and real and down and dirty, but however you try to nurse it along, the scripts would come along with the same outlandish scenarios.”

The actor added: “So you go with the flow, and just enjoy the great experience of travelling the world and being this character. I had a great time on ‘Die Another Day’. There were things I read in the script that were so ridiculous, like the invisible car, but I just tried to act my way through it and believe in it.

“You can really give yourself a massive headache and a great amount of stress trying to wangle some sense of believability into it.”

Presently the new James Bond film has sparked a bidding war among five studios.

Sony Pictures, Warner Brothers and 20th Century Fox are among the Hollywood studio giants fighting for the rights to distribute ‘Bond 25’. According to New York Times, Universal Pictures and Annapurna are also fighting for the rights to distribute the next James Bond movie.

Also read: Johnny Depp surprises fans in Pirates of the Caribbean avatar

The rights to 007 films are actually owned by EON and MGM, but they only produce the movies and need a distributor to handle the marketing. Sony was picked for the job starting with Casino Royale in 2006 and continued until 2015 with Spectre.

Sony’s contract to market and distribute the James Bond film had reportedly expired in 2015 after Spectre. Metro Goldwyn Mayer and Eon Productions who also control the franchise but do not own distribution rights are now on the look for a studio that wants to take the rights to distribution.

With inputs from agencies.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd