Pierce Brosnan reminisces working with Robin Williams in Mrs Doubtfire

Pierce Brosnan reminisces his Mrs Doubtfire co-star Robin Williams, saying he feels lucky to have known a “great” person like him. Brosnan, who portrayed the love interest of William’s character’s ex-wife in the 1993 classic movie, shares a photo of the iconic pool scene from the film on Instagram. … I remember this day like it was yesterday …it was a San Francisco morning on the set of “Mrs Doubtfire” …a drive by fruiting…I thought we would be there all morning trying to get the shot, Robin nailed it on the second take. I am so proud to have been part of that movie and to have known the great Robin Williams,” Brosnan, 64, wrote about a week before the anniversary of the legendary comedian’s death.

Pierce Brosnan is most well-known for portraying James Bond in four Bond movies: GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough and Die Another Day. The series began with Sean Connery portraying the role for the first time in 1962 film Dr No. Brosnan is also known for starring in political thriller The Ghost Writer directed by Roman Polanski.

Robin Williams passed away at the age of 63 on August 11, 2014. He committed suicide by hanging at his home in Paradise Cay, California. Mrs Doubtfire received the Academy Award in the Best Makeup category.

Apart from Mrs Doubtfire, Williams’ some of the most memorable films include Insomnia, Good Morning, Vietnam, where he played a radio DJ on Armed Forces Radio Service, Dead Poets Society, Jumanji and Good Will Hunting.

Good Will Hunting won Robin Williams an Academy Award for the best actor in supporting role.

