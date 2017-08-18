PHOTOS: Anupam Kher says Happy Birthday to Robert De Niro

Anupam Kher wished Hollywood actor Robert De Niro on the occasion of his 74th birthday. Anupam Kher wished Hollywood actor Robert De Niro on the occasion of his 74th birthday.

Anupam Kher and Robert De Niro shared screen space in the critically acclaimed film Silver Linings Playbook that also starred Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper in the lead roles. From then till quite recently, both Anupam and De Niro have shared a great rapport off the screen as well. Now, on the occasion of Robert De Niro’s 74th birthday, Anupam Kher took to his official Twitter account to wish the actor and wrote, “Happy birthday (17th August) to the greatest actor Mr. #RobertDeNiro. May you continue to inspire us for years to come. Love & Regards. 🙏.” In the picture, the two of them look like they were captured in the middle of a joke as they smile at the lens.

Earlier, Anupam also met the actor when he was in New York to promote his film, The Big Sick. He had shared a fun picture then too, and captioned it, “And when #GodOfActing #RobertDeNiro takes a pic where he is doing the same gesture that you are doing, it is time to faint. What an HONOUR.🙏.”

Happy birthday (17th August) to the greatest actor Mr. #RobertDeNiro. May you continue to inspire us for years to come. Love & Regards. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Bm8dacuC7T — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) August 18, 2017

And when #GodOfActing #RobertDeNiro takes a pic where he is doing the same gesture that you are doing, it is time to faint. What an HONOUR.🙏 pic.twitter.com/GZzFbhQMUp — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) June 19, 2017

Anupam Kher had also directed a short film titled I Went Shopping For Robert De Niro in 2014, which had then premiered at IIFA. This was a tribute of sorts to De Niro and when asked about the film, Anupam had said, “The film has had an exciting journey which came a sort of full circle for us on 10th November, 2013, when Mr De Niro visited our (acting) school and met the team. It was a very special occasion and I invited some prominent actors and directors from the Indian film industry to meet him.”

On the work front, Anupam Kher is looking forward to the biopic of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh titled The Accidental Prime Minister. He plays the role of Manmohan Singh in the film written and co-produced by Hansal Mehta. The film is based on Sanjaya Baru’s book of the same name.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd