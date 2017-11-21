Phil Lord, Chris Miller break their silence on leaving Han Solo movie

Former Han Solo directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller have finally opened up about their exit from the project. Former Han Solo directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller have finally opened up about their exit from the project.

Earlier this year, directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller were fired from the Han Solo movie, now titled Solo: A Star Wars Story, after reportedly playing too loosely with the production and it seems like they are now ready enough to talk about what actually happened.

Former Han Solo directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller have finally opened up about their experiences on sets of the movie, reports The Independent.

While speaking on a panel for their animated series Clone High at the Vulture Festival, Lord said, “The experience of shooting the movie was wonderful. We had the most incredible cast, crew and collaborators. I think in terms of us leaving the project, I think everybody went in with really good intentions and our approach to making the movie was different than theirs. That was a really big gap to bridge, and it proved to be too big.”

Meanwhile, Miller jokingly said that they are recovering just fine, adding, “We’re super well-adjusted, obviously we’re doing great. We’re super drunk right now. As Phil said, we had such a great relationship with the cast and crew, we were really rooting for them.”

Lord also added that they are really proud of the work they did on the movie and they wish all the best to the current team of the movie. Miller also announced some of the projects they are working on, which includes a sequel to The LEGO Movie and a Mile Morales animated Spider-Man.

Miller and Phil Lord were fired on June 20 from the project over creative differences.

The directing team’s vision clashed with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy’s, as well as that of longtime Star Wars screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan.

Ron Howard has since stepped in to take over helming duties on the stand-alone film, which the studio maintains will be ready for its May 2018 release.

