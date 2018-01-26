Oscar-nominated Phantom Thread to release on February 2 in India

Phantom Thread has been nominated for six Oscars. Phantom Thread has been nominated for six Oscars.

Daniel Day-Lewis’ Phantom Thread will be hitting the big screens in India on February 2, 2018. The film stars Daniel as a dressmaker who falls in love with a much younger waitress, a character portrayed by Vicky Krieps.

Phantom Thread is a historical drama set in 1950s London. The movie’s main plot revolves around Daniel and Vicky’s characters, and how they learn to live with each other’s faults. The movie, which is reported to be Daniel’s final film role, is a tale of passion and compromises.

The film had first premiered in New York City on December 11, and hit theaters everywhere in the US on December 25. Phantom Thread has been nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director (Paul Thomas Anderson), Best Actor (Daniel Day-Lewis) and for Best Supporting Actress (Lesley Manville). The movie has a 91 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

This is Paul’s second collaboration with Daniel after 2007’s There Will Be Blood. Phantom Thread is also the first time that Paul has shot outside America.

The first time that Daniel had announced about his retirement from showbiz was last year June, and then the actor had later opened up about his plans in the holiday issue of W magazine.

Nominated for 6 Academy Awards… #PhantomThread to release in India on 2 Feb 2018 by Universal Pictures… Stars Daniel Day-Lewis… It is reportedly Day-Lewis’s final film role. pic.twitter.com/4gJl21Psof — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 26, 2018

“All my life, I’ve mouthed off about how I should stop acting, and I don’t know why it was different this time, but the impulse to quit took root in me, and that became a compulsion,” the actor had said in an earlier interview.

“I need to believe in the value of what I’m doing. The work can seem vital. Irresistible, even. And if an audience believes it, that should be good enough for me. But, lately, it isn’t,” Daniel had said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd