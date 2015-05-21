Peter Sarsgaard, lead villain in “Magnificent Seven”

Presents Latest News

Antoine Fuqua is all set to bring Peter Sarsgaard in his upcoming movie "The Magnificent Seven".

By: Press Trust of India | Los Angeles | Published: May 21, 2015 2:00 pm
After the exit of Jason Momoa, “Equalizer” director Antoine Fuqua is all set to bring Peter Sarsgaard in his upcoming movie “The Magnificent Seven”.

Sarsgaard, 44, is in final negotiations to star in “The Magnificent Seven”. The actor will join the all-star cast to play one of the villains in the movie, reported Ace Showbiz.

“The Magnificent Seven” is a remake of Akira Kurosawa 1960s’ classic, “The Seven Samurai”. It centers on a woman who hires a disparate group of gunslingers to protect her town from rampaging bandits.

The actor will join the cast which includes Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke, Vincent D’Onofrio, Lee Byung Hun and Matthew Bomer.

