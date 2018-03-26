Peter Jackson’s The Adventures of Tintin sequel still in works, confirms Steven Spielberg

The Adventures of Tintin sequel is still on. The Adventures of Tintin sequel is still on.

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg has revealed that The Adventures of Tintin 2 is still in works, but will not release anytime soon. The 71-year-old filmmaker helmed the first installment The Adventures of Tintin in 2011. Peter Jackson was to take on directorial duties for an upcoming sequel.

However, since the first animated movie came out in, news of the sequel had been quiet but now Spielberg has confirmed that Jackson “has to do the second part”.

“Peter Jackson has to do the second part. Normally, if all goes well, he will soon start working on the script. As is takes two years of animation work on the film, for you, I would not expect to see it for about three years. But Peter will stick to it. ‘Tintin’ is not dead!” Spielberg said in an interview with French magazine Premiere.

Adventures of Tintin comics, created by cartoonist Georges Remi in 1929, are some of the most popular stories in comic book history and follow one of the most beloved comic book characters Tintin.

The Adventures of Tintin was a huge hit with audiences and critics. It received a rating of 74 percent at Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus went, “Drawing deep from the classic Raiders of the Lost Ark playbook, Steven Spielberg has crafted another spirited, thrilling adventure in the form of Tintin.” It was produced by Spielberg, Jackson and Kathleen Kennedy.

Jackson, otherwise known for The Lord of the Rings series, was supposed to direct the sequel of Tintin after finishing his The Hobbit films. But apparently, the film went into development hell. And now it seems that so far at least it has not been abandoned.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App