Peter Jackson reveals Harvey Weinstein made him blacklist accusers Ashley Judd, Mira Sorvino

In a recent interview with a leading New Zealand website, Jackson shared that Weinstein told him that Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino were ”a nightmare to work with”.

He said, “I recall Miramax telling us they were a nightmare to work with and we should avoid them at all costs. This was probably in 1998. At the time, we had no reason to question what these guys were telling us – but in hindsight, I realise that this was very likely the Miramax smear campaign in full swing. I now suspect we were fed false information about both of these talented women – and as a direct result their names were removed from our casting list.”

“My experience, when Miramax controlled the Lord of the Rings, was of Weinstein and his brother behaving like second-rate Mafia bullies. They weren’t the type of guys I wanted to work with – so I haven’t. Although his name had to be on the Lord of the Rings credits for contractual reasons, he was not involved in the movies we ended up making,”

Hollywood actors Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino have spoken out after Peter Jackson’s revelations.

Sorvino said she was “heartsick” after seeing the claims. She took to Twitter to express her views on the allegations, Sorvino wrote, “Just seeing this after I awoke, I burst out crying. There it is, confirmation that Harvey Weinstein derailed my career, something I suspected but was unsure. Thank you Peter Jackson for being honest. I’m just heartsick.” Meanwhile, Judd responded on Twitter by writing, “I remember this well.”

Judd and Sorvino have both publicly claimed Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed them, and they both missed out on roles in Jackson’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ films because of what the brothers had said about them.

They were among the first to publically come forward with allegations of sexual harassment against Weinstein back in October.

According to Page Six, Sorvino has previously said she suspected the movie mogul smeared her good name after she rejected his sexual advances in 1995, “chasing her around” a hotel room in 1995 then inviting himself to her apartment a few weeks later.

Just seeing this after I awoke, I burst out crying. There it is, confirmation that Harvey Weinstein derailed my career, something I suspected but was unsure. Thank you Peter Jackson for being honest. I’m just heartsick http://t.co/ljK9NqICbm — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) December 15, 2017

I remember this well. http://t.co/wctEhESAS9 — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) December 15, 2017

In the interview, Jackson said he had “no direct experience or knowledge of the sexual allegations” against Weinstein, he had decided earlier to never collaborate with him again. He recalled Weinstein and his brother, Bob, being difficult to work with.

Meanwhile, Weinstein denied the allegation, through a spokesperson and said, “They were executive producers of the film, they had no input into the casting whatsoever.”

