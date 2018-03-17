Peter Dinklage to star in Avengers: Infinity War

Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage will be seen in Avengers: Infinity War Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage will be seen in Avengers: Infinity War

Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage has been confirmed for the Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War.

The new poster of the film, which was unveiled along with the second trailer, revealed that the 48-year-old actor will play a role in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. Dinklage’s casting has been rumoured for some time but it was never confirmed.

His name can be spotted on the bottom of the poster between Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Doctor Strange, and Idris Elba, who portrays Heimdall in the MCU.

Dinklage is most likely to be playing a member of Thanos’ supervillain team Black Order, which consists of characters like Corvus Glaive, Proxima Midnight, Cull Obsidian and Ebony Maw.

The actor is no stranger to superhero genre having played the role of Bolliver Trask in 2014 film X-Men: Days of Future Past.

The new poster of Avengers: Infinity War The new poster of Avengers: Infinity War

The Avengers: Infinity War will see the culmination of the MCU and will see a mammoth cast of superheroes battle it out against supervillain Thanos who has been teased in the MCU since The Avengers.

Thanos is being played by Josh Brolin, who will also be seen in another superhero movie, Deadpool 2. The Ryan Reynolds starrer will see Brolin as the bad guy, Cable. While Infinity War will release everywhere on April 27, the sequel to Deadpool 2 will hit the big screen only a few days after the Marvel release, on May 18.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd